Wind Advisory issued November 1 at 3:09AM PDT until November 1 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne

Valleys.

* WHEN…From noon today to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional rounds of stronger winds are

expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.