Wind Advisory issued November 1 at 3:09AM PDT until November 2 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to midnight PDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional rounds of stronger winds are
expected on Wednesday and Thursday.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.