Wind Advisory issued November 2 at 1:14PM PDT until November 3 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.