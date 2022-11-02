Wind Advisory issued November 2 at 3:11AM PDT until November 2 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne
Valleys.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.