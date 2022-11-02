Winter Weather Advisory issued November 2 at 3:29AM PDT until November 3 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2

inches above 6000 feet and 3 to 5 inches on the highest peaks.

Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains above 6000 feet.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will lower to 5500 feet today

and 4000 feet for late tonight into Thursday morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.