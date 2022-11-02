Winter Weather Advisory issued November 2 at 7:11PM PDT until November 3 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2

inches above 6000 feet and 3 to 5 inches on the highest peaks.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will lower to around 4000 feet

by morning..

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.