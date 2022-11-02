Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
November 3, 2022 3:12 AM
Published 7:11 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 2 at 7:11PM PDT until November 3 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2
inches above 6000 feet and 3 to 5 inches on the highest peaks.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County
Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will lower to around 4000 feet
by morning..
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.

National Weather Service

