Wind Advisory issued November 7 at 1:15PM PST until November 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and
Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County
Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Coachella Valley,
San Diego County Deserts, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning,
Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.