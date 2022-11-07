Wind Advisory issued November 7 at 2:45PM PST until November 9 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Winds will make driving difficult for motorcycles…large trucks…trailers and campers. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, Western Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin. In Nevada, Northeast Clark County, Las Vegas Valley, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County.

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

