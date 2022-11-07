Winter Storm Warning issued November 7 at 1:13PM PST until November 9 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible along with strong winds. Total

snowfall accumulations of 1 to 6 inches between 6000 and 7000

feet, 6 to 12 inches between 7000 and 8000 feet with local

amounts to 2 feet, and 2 to 3 feet above 8000 feet. Strong south

to southwest winds of 40 to 50 mph with gusts 70 to 80 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very

strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.