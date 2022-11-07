Winter Storm Warning issued November 7 at 9:00PM PST until November 9 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible along with strong winds. Total
snowfall accumulations of 1 to 6 inches between 6000 and 7000
feet, 6 to 12 inches between 7000 and 8000 feet with local
amounts to 2 feet, and 2 to 3 feet above 8000 feet. Strong
south to southwest winds of 40 to 50 mph with gusts 70 to 80
mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County
Mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 4 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to reduced
visibility in areas of dense fog and blowing snow. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.