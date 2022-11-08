Flash Flood Warning issued November 8 at 10:02AM PST until November 8 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
The El Dorado and Apple burn scar in…
Riverside County in southern California…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 100 PM PST.
* At 1002 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain over the El
Dorado and Apple Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1.25 inches in 2
hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Apple and El Dorado. The debris flow can consist
of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain in and around the
El Dorado and Apple Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar and gauge.
IMPACT…Flooding and mud and debris flows in and around the El
Dorado and Apple Burn Scar.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
San Bernardino, Moreno Valley, Redlands, Yucaipa, Forest Falls,
Mount San Gorgonio, Lake Arrowhead, Hwy 243 Between Banning And
Idyllwild, Highland and Colton.
When flooded turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded
roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.