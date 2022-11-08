Flash Flood Warning issued November 8 at 12:40PM PST until November 8 at 3:45PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 345 PM PST.

* At 1240 PM PST, Doppler radar and nearby rainfall gauges reported

moderate to heavy rainfall in the Morongo Basin area. Reports of

flooded roadways including parts of State Route 62 are ongoing.

HAZARD…Flash flooding of several roadways in the Morongo

Basin area. Moving water over roadways is expected due

to continued heavy rain.

SOURCE…Emergency management reported.

IMPACT…Potentially life-threatening flash flooding of low-

water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and

roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree and Morongo Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.