Flash Flood Warning issued November 8 at 2:23PM PST until November 8 at 3:45PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 223 PM PST, Doppler radar and nearby rainfall gauges report

moderate to heavy rainfall in the Morongo Basin area has diminished.

However, some flooding of roads and low-lying areas may still be

occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding of several roadways in the Morongo Basin

area.

SOURCE…Emergency management reported.

IMPACT…Potentially life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree and Morongo Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.