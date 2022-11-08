Wind Advisory issued November 8 at 1:09AM MST until November 8 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park.
* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage
possible.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.