Wind Advisory issued November 8 at 11:54AM PST until November 9 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts and
Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, Western
Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin. In
Nevada, Northeast Clark County, Las Vegas Valley, Lake Mead
National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County.
* WHEN…Through 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Winds will make driving difficult for motorcycles…large
trucks…trailers and campers. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.