Wind Advisory issued November 8 at 3:06AM PST until November 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening.

* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected.

