Winter Storm Warning issued November 8 at 12:59PM PST until November 9 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches

above 5500 feet, 4 to 8 inches from 6500 to 7500 feet, and 2 to

3 feet on the highest peaks. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph.

There will also be areas of dense fog with sharply reduced

visibility.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very

strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels are above 8000 feet today.

Levels will slowly fall to 7000 feet this evening, and as low as

4500 to 5000 feet Wednesday morning.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.