Winter Storm Warning issued November 8 at 3:12AM PST until November 9 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2
to 4 inches above 5500 feet, 4 to 8 inches from 6500 to 7500
feet, to a few feet on the highest peaks. Winds gusting as high
as 70 mph. There will also be areas of dense fog with sharply
reduced visibility.
* WHERE…Mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very
strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will rise to near 8000 feet
this morning, then decrease from the northwest tonight to 5500
to 6500 feet, and 4500 to 5500 feet Wednesday. For elevations
below 6500 to 7000 feet, the more significant snowfall is
expected for tonight into Wednesday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.