Winter Storm Warning issued November 8 at 3:12AM PST until November 9 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2

to 4 inches above 5500 feet, 4 to 8 inches from 6500 to 7500

feet, to a few feet on the highest peaks. Winds gusting as high

as 70 mph. There will also be areas of dense fog with sharply

reduced visibility.

* WHERE…Mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very

strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will rise to near 8000 feet

this morning, then decrease from the northwest tonight to 5500

to 6500 feet, and 4500 to 5500 feet Wednesday. For elevations

below 6500 to 7000 feet, the more significant snowfall is

expected for tonight into Wednesday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.