Winter Storm Warning issued November 8 at 9:57PM PST until November 9 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches
above 5500 feet, 4 to 8 inches from 6500 to 7500 feet, and 2 to
3 feet on the highest peaks. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
There will also be areas of dense fog with sharply reduced
visibility.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very
strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.