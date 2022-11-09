Winter Storm Warning issued November 9 at 3:17AM PST until November 9 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to

two inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. There will also be

areas of dense fog.

* WHERE…Mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds

could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels lowering to around 4500 feet.

Strongest winds will be along the desert slopes of the

mountains.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.