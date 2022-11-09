Winter Storm Warning issued November 9 at 3:17AM PST until November 9 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to
two inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. There will also be
areas of dense fog.
* WHERE…Mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds
could cause tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels lowering to around 4500 feet.
Strongest winds will be along the desert slopes of the
mountains.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.