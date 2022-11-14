High Wind Warning issued November 14 at 1:24PM PST until November 16 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected. Localized gusts to 70 mph in the most wind prone
canyons.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Diego County Valleys, San Bernardino County
Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and
Foothills, San Diego County Mountains, San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning and Orange County Inland Areas.
* WHEN…From 7 PM Tuesday to 7 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected for inland
areas near the foothills on Wednesday morning.
Use caution if you must drive.