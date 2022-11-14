High Wind Warning issued November 14 at 9:30PM PST until November 16 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected. Isolated gusts of 70-75 mph in the most wind-prone

canyons and passes.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, San Diego County Valleys, San Bernardino County

Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and

Foothills, San Diego County Mountains, San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…From 7 PM Tuesday to 7 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.

Unsecured outdoor objects may blow away. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.