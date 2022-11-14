Wind Advisory issued November 14 at 1:38PM PST until November 16 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph Tuesday.
Winds could diminish some Tuesday night before increasing to 25 to
40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph Wednesday.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead
National Recreation Area. In California, Eastern Mojave
Desert, Cadiz Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado
River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
and Southern Clark County.
* WHEN…From 7 AM PST/8 AM MST/ Tuesday to 6 PM PST/7PM MST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds over the open waters will make
the lake water rough and hazardous…and will result in high
waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft. Postpone outings
until the winds subside.
Use extra caution when driving, especially be alert for cross
winds if operating a high profile vehicle on Interstate 40.
Secure outdoor objects.