High Wind Warning issued November 15 at 12:46PM PST until November 16 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected. Gusts to 70 mph below the Cajon pass and near the

coastal foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains

and Foothills and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Use caution if you must drive.