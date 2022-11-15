High Wind Warning issued November 15 at 2:43AM PST until November 16 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph
expected. Gusts to 70 mph below the Cajon pass and near the
coastal foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains
and Foothills and Orange County Inland Areas.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Use caution if you must drive.