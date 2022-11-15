Skip to Content
Published 9:30 PM

High Wind Warning issued November 15 at 9:30PM PST until November 16 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected. Gusts to 70 mph below the Cajon pass and near the
coastal foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and
Foothills and Orange County Inland Areas.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Use caution if you must drive.

National Weather Service

