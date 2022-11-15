Wind Advisory issued November 15 at 1:17AM PST until November 16 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
Tuesday. Winds could diminish some Tuesday night before
increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph Wednesday.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead
National Recreation Area. In California, Eastern Mojave
Desert, Cadiz Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado
River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
and Southern Clark County.
* WHEN…From 7 AM PST/8 AM MST/ Tuesday to 6 PM PST/7PM MST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.