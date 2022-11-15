Wind Advisory issued November 15 at 7:57PM PST until November 16 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Winds may diminish some tonight before increasing to 25
to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph Wednesday.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead
National Recreation Area. In California, Eastern Mojave
Desert, Cadiz Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado
River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
and Southern Clark County.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST/7PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Boaters should use
extreme caution when venturing onto area lakes avoid the open
waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas.