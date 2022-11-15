Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
November 16, 2022 6:12 AM
Published 7:57 PM

Wind Advisory issued November 15 at 7:57PM PST until November 16 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Winds may diminish some tonight before increasing to 25
to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph Wednesday.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead
National Recreation Area. In California, Eastern Mojave
Desert, Cadiz Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado
River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
and Southern Clark County.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST/7PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Boaters should use
extreme caution when venturing onto area lakes avoid the open
waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content