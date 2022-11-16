Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
today at 10:27 PM
Published 12:55 PM

High Wind Warning issued November 16 at 12:55PM PST until November 16 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains
and Foothills and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Use caution if you must drive.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content