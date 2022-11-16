High Wind Warning issued November 16 at 12:55PM PST until November 16 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains
and Foothills and Orange County Inland Areas.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Use caution if you must drive.