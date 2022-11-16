High Wind Warning issued November 16 at 2:31AM PST until November 16 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 65 mph. Gusts

to 75 mph below the Cajon Pass in the morning.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains

and Foothills and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Use caution if you must drive.