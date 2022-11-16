Wind Advisory issued November 16 at 3:13AM PST until November 16 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…North winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead

National Recreation Area. In California, Eastern Mojave

Desert, Cadiz Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado

River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

and Southern Clark County.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST/7 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Boaters should use

extreme caution when venturing onto area lakes avoid the open

waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas.