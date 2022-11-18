Lake Wind Advisory issued November 18 at 12:21AM PST until November 19 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected. Wave heights of 1-2 feet are possible on Lake Mead and
wave heights of 2-3 feet are possible on Lake Mohave.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead
National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-
Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National
Recreation Area.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected over Lake
Mohave
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.