Red Flag Warning issued November 18 at 9:32AM PST until November 19 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag
Warning for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity, which
is in effect from 1 AM to 10 PM PST Saturday. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 to 55 mph.
Isolated wind gusts near 65 mph in favored passes.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be very cautious if driving,
especially along Interstates 10, 15 & 215 near the passes in the
Inland Empire and along Interstates 5 & 405 in Orange County.
* LOCATION…The Inland Empire extending south of the Cajon Pass
and ares through and west of the Banning Pass…Coastal Slopes
of the San Bernardino County Mountains and areas near Mt. San
Jacinto…Coastal Slopes of the Santa Ana Mountains, southern
Orange County Coastal and Inland Areas.
* ADDITIONAL INFO…Highest winds will occur on Saturday morning.
Relative humidity values will start out higher at night,
decreasing Saturday morning and afternoon. Winds will remain
breezy into early Sunday morning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.