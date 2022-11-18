Red Flag Warning issued November 18 at 9:46PM PST until November 19 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WINDS…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 to 55 mph.

Isolated wind gusts near 65 mph in favored passes.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be very cautious if

driving, especially along Interstates 10, 15 & 215 near the

passes in the Inland Empire and along Interstates 5 & 405 in

Orange County.

* LOCATION…The Inland Empire extending south of the Cajon Pass

and ares through and west of the Banning Pass…Coastal Slopes

of the San Bernardino County Mountains and areas near Mt. San

Jacinto…Coastal Slopes of the Santa Ana Mountains, southern

Orange County Coastal and Inland Areas.

* ADDITIONAL INFO…Highest winds will occur on Saturday

morning. Relative humidity values will start out higher at

night, decreasing Saturday morning and afternoon. Winds will

remain breezy into Sunday morning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.