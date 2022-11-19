Skip to Content
Lake Wind Advisory issued November 19 at 3:17AM PST until November 19 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected. Wave heights of 1-2 feet are possible on Lake Mead
and wave heights of 2-3 feet are possible on Lake Mohave.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead
National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-Upper
Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation
Area.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected over
Lake Mohave.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

National Weather Service

