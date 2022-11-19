Red Flag Warning issued November 19 at 12:58PM PST until November 19 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WINDS…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph. Isolated
wind gusts near 60 mph below favored passes.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be very cautious if
driving, especially along Interstates 10, 15 & 215 near the
passes in the Inland Empire and along Interstates 5 & 405 in
Orange County.
* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The
Inland Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The
Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San
Bernardino National Forest, Riverside County Mountains-
Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San
Bernardino National Forest, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The
Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Orange County Coastal Areas and
Orange County Inland Areas.
* ADDITIONAL INFO…Breezy conditions will persist into Sunday.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.