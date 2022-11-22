Wind Advisory issued November 22 at 1:13PM PST until November 25 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph,

strongest on Thanksgiving Day.

* WHERE…The Inland Empire below the Cajon Pass and on I-10 in

the San Gorgonio Pass, the San Bernardino County Mountains,

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills and Orange County Inland

Areas.

* WHEN…From 9 PM Wednesday to 10 AM Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The combination of strong winds, low

relative humidity and warm weather will result in several hours

of critical fire weather conditions.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.