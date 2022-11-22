Wind Advisory issued November 22 at 11:50AM PST until November 24 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead

National Recreation Area. In California, Eastern Mojave

Desert, Cadiz Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado

River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

and Southern Clark County.

* WHEN…From 8 PM Wednesday to 6 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Winds will make driving difficult for motorcycles…

large trucks…trailers and campers. Gusty winds could blow

around unsecured objects. Strong winds over the open waters will

make the lake water rough and hazardous…and may result in high

waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Boaters should use

extreme caution when venturing onto area lakes…avoid the open

waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas.