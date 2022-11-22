Wind Advisory issued November 22 at 9:18PM PST until November 25 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…San Diego County Valleys, Riverside County Mountains,

San Diego County Mountains including I-8, and also on I- 10

through the San Gorgonio Pass.

* WHEN…From 9 PM Wednesday to 1 PM Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The combination of strong winds, low

relative humidity and warm weather will result in several

hours of critical fire weather conditions.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.