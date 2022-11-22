Wind Advisory issued November 22 at 9:18PM PST until November 25 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Diego County Valleys, Riverside County Mountains,
San Diego County Mountains including I-8, and also on I- 10
through the San Gorgonio Pass.
* WHEN…From 9 PM Wednesday to 1 PM Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The combination of strong winds, low
relative humidity and warm weather will result in several
hours of critical fire weather conditions.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.