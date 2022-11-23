Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
today at 10:12 PM
Published 12:54 PM

Wind Advisory issued November 23 at 12:54PM PST until November 25 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

* WHERE…The Inland Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains,
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills and Orange County Inland
Areas.

* WHEN…From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds blowing around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest and most widespread winds are
expected on Thanksgiving. The combination of strong winds, low
humidity and warm weather will result in several hours of
elevated fire weather conditions.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content