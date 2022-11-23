Wind Advisory issued November 23 at 12:54PM PST until November 25 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

* WHERE…The Inland Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains,

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills and Orange County Inland

Areas.

* WHEN…From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds blowing around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest and most widespread winds are

expected on Thanksgiving. The combination of strong winds, low

humidity and warm weather will result in several hours of

elevated fire weather conditions.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.