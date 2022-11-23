Wind Advisory issued November 23 at 12:54PM PST until November 25 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest and most widespread winds

are expected during the day on Thanksgiving.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. The combination of strong

winds, low humidity and warm weather will result in several hours

of elevated fire weather conditions.