Wind Advisory issued November 23 at 12:54PM PST until November 25 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest and most widespread winds
are expected during the day on Thanksgiving.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. The combination of strong
winds, low humidity and warm weather will result in several hours
of elevated fire weather conditions.