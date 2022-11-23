Wind Advisory issued November 23 at 1:47AM PST until November 24 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead
National Recreation Area. In California, Eastern Mojave
Desert, Cadiz Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado
River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
and Southern Clark County.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Winds will make driving difficult for motorcycles…
large trucks…trailers and campers. Gusty winds could blow
around unsecured objects. Strong winds over the open waters will
make the lake water rough and hazardous…and may result in high
waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.