November 23
3:06 AM

Wind Advisory issued November 23 at 3:06AM PST until November 25 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains
and Foothills and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest and most widespread winds
are expected during the day on Thanksgiving.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

