Wind Advisory issued November 23 at 3:06AM PST until November 25 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Thursday to 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest and most widespread winds

are expected during the day on Thanksgiving.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.