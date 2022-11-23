Wind Advisory issued November 23 at 7:50PM PST until November 25 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Local
gusts of 65 to 75 mph are possible in the most wind-prone
areas.
* WHERE…The Inland Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains,
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills and Orange County Inland
Areas.
* WHEN…From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds blowing around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest and most widespread winds
are expected on Thanksgiving. The combination of strong winds,
low humidity and warm weather will result in several hours of
elevated fire weather conditions.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.