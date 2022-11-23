Wind Advisory issued November 23 at 7:58PM PST until November 24 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Winds will make driving difficult for motorcycles… large trucks…trailers and campers. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Strong winds over the open waters will make the lake water rough and hazardous…and may result in high waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu, Lake Mohave, Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, Eastern Mojave Desert, Cadiz Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County.

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.