Wind Advisory issued November 23 at 7:58PM PST until November 24 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu, Lake Mohave, Fort Mohave and
Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, Eastern
Mojave Desert, Cadiz Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper
Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation
Area and Southern Clark County.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Winds will make driving difficult for motorcycles…
large trucks…trailers and campers. Gusty winds could blow
around unsecured objects. Strong winds over the open waters
will make the lake water rough and hazardous…and may result
in high waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.