Wind Advisory issued November 24 at 2:03PM PST until November 25 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains

and Foothills and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest and most widespread winds

are expected today with the winds peaking in the morning.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.