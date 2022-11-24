Wind Advisory issued November 24 at 2:04AM PST until November 25 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest and most widespread winds are
expected today with the winds peaking in the morning.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.