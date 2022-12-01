Wind Advisory issued December 1 at 9:55AM PST until December 2 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Gusts up to 55 mph are expected in the Spring
Mountains and Sheep Range.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Northwest Plateau. In California, Death
Valley National Park and Western Mojave Desert. In Nevada,
Lincoln County, Northeast Clark County, Western Clark and
Southern Nye County, Sheep Range, Spring Mountains-Red Rock
Canyon and Las Vegas Valley.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Difficult driving conditions due to reduced visibility from
patchy dust blowing is possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Sudden strong wind gusts are possible
across US-95 between Desert Rock and Indian Springs this
afternoon and evening. Strong winds over 50 mph is possible in
Red Rock this evening.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.