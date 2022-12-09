Wind Advisory issued December 9 at 1:29PM PST until December 11 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
expected. Higher wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible in
the deserts and along hilltops.
* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and
Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County
Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts, San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Orange County Coastal Areas and
Orange County Inland Areas.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs and eucalyptus trees could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.